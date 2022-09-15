Congressman Nehls on Jan. 6 and more

Friday September 23 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Asbury Church Community Life Center in Tulsa Congressman Troy E. Nehls will discuss his new book, “The Big Fraud: What Democrats Don’t Want You to Know about January 6, the 2020 Election and a Whole Lot Else.”

Congressman Nehls was one of the individuals “protecting the Chamber” on January 6 and has stated that coverage of the event is not consistent with reality. Patriots will be able to hear his inside story about the attempt to breach the U.S. House and compare that to the ongoing off-track Congressional hearings.

Congressman Nehls is a proud America First Patriot. He stands against the Washington Swamp and stands for the Constitution, fiscal conservatism, small government, and Texas values. Nehls is proudly endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Congressman Nehls said, “Throughout my entire career, all I have known is public service. I enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and proudly defended my country on multiple combat tours overseas. I spent the following years serving my community in a law enforcement capacity. Every day, I stood with my brothers and sisters in blue and held the line to protect and serve Fort Bend County. As Representative of Texas’ 22nd Congressional District, I have embarked on a new type of service: service to my country, my state, and my district.”

“I am a public servant at heart. It has been the honor of a lifetime representing the constituents of TX-22 in Washington, D.C. We have had good days and bad, we have had victories and defeats, but the fight is not over yet. That is why I am running for re-election to keep representing the good people of Texas’ 22nd Congressional District.

During his first term in Congress, Nehls has met the moment and been on the frontline for many issues facing TX-22 and the nation. At the height of the border crisis, Nehls visited the southern border to take a first-hand look at the consequences of the Biden Administration’s America-LAST immigration policies.

While the United States experienced a sharp rise in crime, Congressman Nehls introduced legislation for law enforcement agencies to receive the funding and manpower they need to prevent crime and protect their communities. While Joe Biden and Democrats were trying to pass their backwards “social” infrastructure bill, Troy Nehls was fighting for the real infrastructure needs: updated roads, expanded broadband in rural areas, hurricane preparedness, and allowing local governments to have flexibility in addressing their own infrastructure needs. And when Joe Biden oversaw the collapse of Afghanistan, Congressman Nehls and his team worked tirelessly to get Americans home safely.

Congressman Nehls serves the 22nd District of Texas that encompasses an array of urban and rural communities in the south-central region of Houston. The district is one of the most diverse and fastest growing congressional districts in the country. TX-22 boasts exceptional expansion and economic prosperity that can largely be attributed to numerous industries in the district, including healthcare, energy, and engineering.

Mike and Jim Mazzei invite you to attend this special event.

