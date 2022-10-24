Nothing-burger with a side of lies

President Donald J. Trump and Roger Stone

Analysis: Ever since I refused to buckle from the pressure from Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify falsely against President Donald Trump in return for vague promises of “leniency” in my sentencing after being convicted in a Soviet-style show trial for the entirely fabricated crime of “lying to Congress” about nonexistent Russian collusion, the Democrat/fake news media cabal has been out to get me.

Although I was first banned for life on Twitter in 2017, on the same day that the D.C. Court of Appeals upheld my conviction despite the epic corruption of the jury forewoman in my case, Facebook and Instagram announced that I would be banned for life on those platforms as well. A similar ban on YouTube would follow. I didn’t even last two weeks on TikTok because I had the gall to point out that although I had been convicted of “lying to Congress,” Dr. Anthony Fauci had lied under oath to the Senate about U.S. taxpayer funding of the development of the Covid-19 vaccination in a Wuhan, China lab.

Although the U.S. Department of Justice was forced by Federal Court order to release the long-hidden redacted sections of Robert Mueller’s final Report regarding me in which even he could not sugarcoat the fact that there was “no factual basis” to prosecute me for Russian collusion, WikiLeaks collaborations, or any involvement in the phishing or publication of John Podesta’s e-mails; the fake news media consistently omits this information while constantly referring to me as a “convicted felon.” Strangely, the Department of Justice’s press release on this matter was put out at midnight on November 3rd, 2020 which was both election day and the busiest media day of the year…

The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, MSNBC, and all the other fake media news outlets who had taken advantage of the unconstitutional gag placed on me by the judge in my case and who had depicted me as both a “traitor” and a “Russian spy,” neglected to report what even BuzzFeed admitted was a “vindication.” The Gateway Pundit was among the few media outlets to report this startling development.

Roughly two weeks ago, Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the January 6th Committee, started tipping off reporters that the committee’s final hearing would include shocking new evidence that placed me in the center of a conspiracy regarding the illegal acts at the Capitol on January 6th—odd since I was not at The Ellipse, did not march to the Capitol, and was not at the Capitol on that day.

January 6th Committee staffers tipped other reporters that their final hearing would also reveal my central involvement in the efforts to “overturn” the electoral college certification of the election of Joe Biden, as well as my activities in a “War Room” at the Willard Hotel, which I was never in nor was I aware even aware of. Although I expressed my concerns about the anomalies and irregularities in the 2020 election results and the obvious fraud, I played no formal or informal role in the effort to delay the Electoral College certification.

Sara Murray of CNN – who had illegal possession of my sealed indictment at 6:00 A.M. on the day that 29-heavily armed FBI agents swarmed my home to arrest me for the benefit of CNN cameras – actually contacted my attorney, Grant Smith, to tell him that the committee would present evidence “enmeshing” me in the January 6th events. She was wrong.

That same day, we received the good news that my wife’s cancer PET scan showed that she has now been free of the aggressive stage 4 cancer she was diagnosed with after my pardon, for 18 months. This proves the healing power of Jesus Christ.

A week prior, CNN and MSNBC both aired leaked videos from the Committee which they claimed showed that it was always President Donald Trump’s plan to dispute the 2020 election even if he “lost.” In fact, the video they aired clearly shows me saying that Trump should declare victory only if the race was “up in the air”—precisely the same solid political and public relations advice former Secretary of State and the Treasury James A. Baker III gave to George W. Bush in 2000.

More curious, however, was a video supplied by disgruntled Danish documentary filmmakers who were following me that day in which the camera bounces around wildly but in which an audio track simultaneously plays what sounds like my voice calling for violence after the election.

At the January 6th Committee hearing, however, this same audio track was matched with a video of me walking through an airport wearing a “Trump 2020” Covid mask, and therefore, I am never actually seen saying the words attributed to me. In other words, the video shown by the January 6th Committee is a fraud. These are, after all, the same people who deleted Donald Trump’s call for his supporters to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol in the video of the President that they showed at a previous hearing.

I guess none of this is surprising in view of the fact that in their previous hearing, Cassidy Hutchinson (an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) said that it was her “understanding” that President Donald Trump had instructed Meadows to call both me and General Michael Flynn on the afternoon of January 5th in order to “find out what was going to happen on January 6th”, and that Meadows had subsequently received a telephone briefing on a meeting at the Willard that she alleged Flynn and I had attended. In other words, Hutchinson perjured herself because no such phone calls or meeting actually ever transpired.

Just as interesting as the videos that were shown by the January 6th Committee hearing on October 13th are the videos that weren’t shown.

Discredited Danish documentary filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen told CNN that a speech that I gave at Freedom Plaza on January 5th “heavily incited violence.”

Guldbrandsen’s comments are interesting in view of the fact that he wasn’t there and didn’t film my speech, which has subsequently been wiped from the internet. By watching my January 5th speech here you can see that there is not only no incitement of violence but my remarks are entirely consistent with both my apocalyptic view of the struggle that America faces and fall well within my free speech rights. Click here for the video and more.

Editor’s note: Censorship anywhere is censorship everywhere.

First published in The Gateway Pundit.