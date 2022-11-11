Thank you Veterans

Paraphrasing Abraham Lincoln: We cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate. We cannot hallow America. The brave in service, living and dead, who struggled for Liberty have consecrated it far above our poor power to add or detract.

The Tulsa Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday with the theme “Honoring Veteran Advocates”.

The parade starts at West 3rd Street and South Boston Avenue in downtown Tulsa and is a televised event. The Veterans Day Parade is a part of a century old tradition in the Tulsa Community.