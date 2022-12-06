Redistricting crisis needs plaintiff

Redistricting questions currently before the Tulsa School Board conflict with potential board candidate considerations. This is a monumental disaster, and the clock is ticking.

The election primary for Tulsa School Board District 1 is February 14th and candidates must file by Wednesday, December 7 currently without knowing the boundaries that determine eligibility for the position.

A case needs to be filed before the State District Court to resolve this issue. Tulsa Today is aware that there is strong community interest in filing such a suit, but no one has come forward who is a parent with children in District 1 (see map below) or even in the entire Tulsa School District who is willing to be a plaintiff in this case at this time and time is running out. Legal counsel will be provided at no cost.

Tulsa Today is looking for anyone who would be willing to consider being a plaintiff in this lawsuit. But it would require that the person’s name be made public. Many of the people that have been approached are reluctant to come forward to be a plaintiff for fear of retaliation by the Tulsa school system.

This case involves a conflict in the implementation of four statutory provisions:

Statutory Provision 1: Candidates for nomination to school board seats must live in the district for which they seek election. 26 OK Stat § 26-13A-106 (2021)

School boards must draw the boundaries for districts within one year after the national census. Because the national census was delayed due to COVID, the Tulsa School District has until December 31st determine the boundaries of districts for the Tulsa School Board. The Tulsa School Board has not yet finalized the boundaries for District 1. 70 OK Stat §70-5-107A

District 1 is scheduled for election, the primary for which is required by statute to be held on the second Tuesday in February (February 14, 2023). 26 OK Stat §26-3-101 (2020)

Candidates shall file on the first Monday in December through the following Wednesday. 26 OK Stat §26-13A-105

The Tulsa School Board is scheduled to again consider the boundaries for District 1 at this Thursday’s special meeting. Unfortunately, the period for nominations will be over before that.

This seems patently unacceptable as a good governance situation.

Please contact Tulsa Today by phone 918.851.2429 or by email editor@tulsatoday.com if you would consider being a plaintiff in this lawsuit.