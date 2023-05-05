We are expanding, moving to CityNewsTulsa.com

This site will soon be directed to our new offering online with more features, video, additional reporters and a new look. City Sentinel Tulsa is live today at this link.

This evolution from Tulsa Today to City Sentinel Tulsa unites the largest metro areas of the state and adds national coverage which is critical to success as an independent news and media outlet. The growth has been needed in the market to counter corporate, government and progressive NGO narratives in the digital age. We must network together those of courage and good heart to build a better future and the Grellner Media Group dedicates itself to building the infrastructure necessary for truth to prevail.