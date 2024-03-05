Election Day in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Election Board reminds that it’s Election Day for voters in all seventy-seven (77) counties. The polls are open today – March 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are three presidential primaries taking place today – Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian. Voters are further reminded that Oklahoma has closed primaries which honest officials and media celebrate.

However, for the 2024-2025 election years, the Democratic Party has opened its primaries to registered Independents. The Republican and Libertarian parties have chosen to keep their primaries closed so they may select those of their own party without disingenuous influence from “other” political operatives.

Independent voters wishing to vote a Democratic ballot should let the poll worker know when they check in at their polling place.

As a reminder, there are local elections on the ballot in some areas. You do not need to participate in a primary election to vote a nonpartisan ballot.

Voters can find their polling place and confirm their eligibility with the OK Voter Portal. (Voters who have a sample ballot available in the OK Voter Portal have an election.) The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

As a reminder, proof of identity is required when you check in at your polling place thanks to current Republican leadership in Oklahoma. More information on proof of identity and a list of accepted identification is available on the State Election Board website. Those without a valid ID may request to vote a provisional ballot.

Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled or infirmed, or illiterate. Such individuals may request to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact their County Election Board directly for instructions.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.