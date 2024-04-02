Area Education Quality Decided Today

Today voters select leadership on the Tulsa, Union and Owasso Public School Boards of Education. If quality education is important, this the day you can make a difference. Here is the question: Do you want to live in a community of intelligent prosperous people or criminal gangs of violent idiots. Yes, that is the choice regardless. Other people’s kids can greatly impact the quality of life for your own household.

It is an important if not critical to vote today. For the Tulsa Public Schools, three seats will be decided, one seat for Union Public Schools and another in Owasso. If you live in a district that has an election please vote! Voter selections determine the success or failure of our public school systems.

Regular readers of Tulsa Today are informed on education issues beyond the headlines many lame local media report and you may use our site search feature to research on any particular topic. The most recent exchange between an education writer and critic is simply titled TPS Conversations Continue.

Tulsa Today Education Editor Susan Phillips even covered the debate sponsored by Tulsa’s Leftist establishment here. Her coverage was balanced, polite and gives perspectives you may find revealing.

Regardless of any other fact or perspective, the entire community is better, safer, and more prosperous with happy successful children. You can help accomplish that lofty goal with your vote today. Many people will not take their time to bother, so those that do vote make a greater impact.

Please vote today.