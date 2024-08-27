Vote Today

Today, registered voters have the opportunity to impact the future by casting their ballots for the next Mayor of Tulsa, all 9 Tulsa City Council members, two city propositions, with some state and County run-off contests. Please take the time to make your voice heard.

On Monday, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced that post-election audits conducted following Oklahoma’s June Primary Elections confirmed the accuracy of the state’s voting system with a 100% match of the certified election results.

“Oklahomans can be proud that our state has a voting system that is accurate and secure. Post-election audits and manual recounts in Oklahoma have proven it over and over again,” Ziriax said. Post-election audits were first authorized by the Legislature in 2019, and are now a routine part of the election process.

Following the June 18 Primary Elections, Ziriax directed 76 of 77 counties to conduct manual tabulation audits of ballots in randomly-selected races across the state. The audits were open to the public and included Election Day precincts, in-person absentee ballots and mail absentee ballots. (Ziriax exempted Carter County from the audit requirement because the county election board had just completed a countywide, candidate-requested recount of a sheriff’s primary. The recount exactly matched the unofficial results in that race. Details are included in the audit report.)

The post-election audit report is now available on the State Election Board’s website.

Ziriax noted that recent independent reviews of Oklahoma’s election system have shown it to be safe and secure – including a Governor’s Task Force study and an analysis by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency.