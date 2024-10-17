Tulsa Welding School Open House

Tulsa Welding School (TWS) is hosting an open house this Saturday, welcoming prospective students interested in welding, HVAC/R and electrical programs.

Instructors and local employers will be onsite to discuss career opportunities and pathways for students in the trade industries. TWS partners with successful Tulsa businesses to ensure 70% of graduates secure a job in their projected field.

Individuals looking for careers in fields with job security, advancement and a critical importance to the nation’s infrastructure needs will find their path at Tulsa Welding School’s (TWS) Open House.

At the open house, instructors will speak with future students and discuss how they can become skilled industry professionals in as few as seven months. Prospective students will receive a guided tour of TWS workshops, classrooms, and hands-on training facilities, and instructors will showcase the hands-on skills students will develop through live demos and presentations.

Local employers will also be onsite to answer questions that prospective students may have about a career in the trades, as demand for highly skilled trade workers continues to grow. This demand, paired with TWS's strong relationships with local businesses, allows students to enter the workforce as soon as they are certified.