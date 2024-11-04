State and Local Election Endorsements

Analysis: Most Americans have made their presidential election decision from near four-years of personal-economic, cultural, and worldwide disasters. The best election case for those “Based Right” would result in a national rejection of obvious lies and criminal behavior of the Hard Left Democratic Party – whatever empty suit may lead them. Expulsion from our Constitutional Republic would be fitting, but unlikely.

Voters struggle to select local and state candidates of strict honor, honesty, transparency and commitment to be aggressively protect of Constitutional Liberties. This publication is based right, committed to the U.S. Constitution as originally written.

Beginning with the City of Tulsa contests, here are the Tulsa Today Editorial Board Endorsements:

CITY OF TULSA For MAYOR

Tulsa Today Pick: KAREN KEITH, DEMOCRAT (Click here for interview)

MONROE NICHOLS, DEMOCRAT (Click here for interview)

Details: Tulsa’s municipal nonpartisan are a joke that should be reversed soon. Both contestants have agreed on inclusion of broad perspectives privately, but of the two, Karen Keith has pledged publicly to build a diverse team. So small government and big government folk can be friends? If anybody can pull Tulsa together, Karen Keith can and said she will.

COUNCIL MEMBER – COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Tulsa Today Pick: STEPHANIE REISDORPH

ANTHONY ARCHIE

Details: Anthony Archie is a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist. Video of him speaking on topic are available online. From his speech, Archie is a BLM activist. For the record, BLM is a Marxist based organization of identity politics if not a scam nationally. Archie is charming, but his history demands skepticism of his current campaign rhetoric.

In contrast, Stephanie Reisdorph said, “”My greatest desire is to help people reach their fullest potential, aspiring for the prosperity of individuals, families, businesses, and neighborhoods alike.”

COUNCIL MEMBER – COUNCIL DISTRICT 7

Tulsa Today Pick: EDDIE HUFF

LORI DECTER WRIGHT

Details: Eddie Huff loves God and Country and, as a talk show host, expressed those perspectives. A white writer for a local black publication attacked Huff (a black man) because of his views. Seems ironic for liberal whites to demand blacks obey, but welcome to local politics.

Lori Decter Wright is an outspoken leftist and COVID Lockdown fan now serving her third term on the Council yet has refused to interview. Tulsa Today reached out because significant public funding by the Council to the arts community in Tulsa was followed by the announcement that Wright was hired as the General Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tulsa Opera. That doesn’t pass the smell test. Nonprofits in Tulsa have more than their share of council influence.

COUNCIL MEMBER – COUNCIL DISTRICT 9

Tulsa Today Pick: JAYME FOWLER

CAROL BUSH

Details: Both candidates are intelligent good-hearted people, but Jayme Fowler has done a magnificent job in his last two terms. In addition to his public service, Fowler holds over three decades of marketing, consulting and new business development. Tulsa needs a strong experienced business voice on the City Council and more new businesses.

TULSA COUNTY CLERK

Tulsa Today Pick MICHAEL WILLIS, REPUBLICAN

DON NUAM, DEMOCRAT

Details: Michael Willis, as the County Clerk, is the recorder and custodian of land records and other real estate documents in the county. In addition, the County Clerk serves as the Chief Administrative Officer for county government facilitating all financial reporting, accounts payable, payroll, business record keeping, retirement system and formal tax protests. Willis has streamlined procedures and increased customer satisfaction significantly. Willis should be reelected. Nuam has not even made an observable effort in this race countywide.

TULSA COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 2

Tulsa Today Pick: LONNIE SIMS, REPUBLICAN

SARAH ELIZABETH GRAY, DEMOCRAT

Details: Lonnie Sims has served as an area city council member, mayor and state representative and was critical is securing state funds for the Tulsa Levee Project and other projects. He builds collations to accomplish good for his constituents.

Sarah Gray posts on social media, “You’re damn right I’m Liberal. I’m proud of it” and “Feminism without intersectionality is just white supremacy” for whatever that is worth. However good for her personal realization or identity, a county commissioner office is primarily an administrative job. If she wants to drive hard left, then she should run for governor of New York. Lonnie Sims is the best choice for Tulsa County Commissioner, District No. 2.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – DISTRICT 79

Tulsa Today Pick: PAUL HASSINK, REPUBLICAN

MELISSA PROVENZANO, DEMOCRAT

Details: This writer endorsed friend and neighbor Paul Hassink opining in part, “The other candidate may wear nice shoes, but, in office, citizens seek someone that can accomplish good for the district. That has not been the case with Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa.” Provenzano responded on social media by posting a picture of her shoes and verbiage to distract from the fact that she has not accomplished much for the district. Yes, she supports school administrators but has not, in her multiple terms, helped teachers or students. Her record of failures maybe found at www.thatisnotok.com. For the record, I compliment shoes absent anything else nice to say.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – DISTRICT 98

Tulsa Today Pick: GABE WOOLLEY, REPUBLICAN

CATHY SMYTHE, DEMOCRAT

Details: Gabe Woolley is experienced as a teacher and advocate especially for the many current issues with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. He is a Constitutional Conservative and native of Broken Arrow.

STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 25

Tulsa Today Pick: BRIAN GUTHRIE, REPUBLICAN

KAREN ANN GADDIS, DEMOCRAT

STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 33

Tulsa Today Pick: CHRISTI GILLESPIE, REPUBLICAN

BOB WILLIS, DEMOCRAT

STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 35

Tulsa Today Pick: DEAN MARTIN, REPUBLICAN

JO ANNA DOSSETT, DEMOCRAT

Details: If you wonder why so many people think Tulsa is a liberal mecca in Oklahoma, just review Jo Anna Dossett’s legislative record. Dossett voted against parental rights in school plans (HB 1934), Dossett voted against prohibiting “Gender Transition Procedures for children under 18” (SB 613) and against prohibiting “non-binary sex designation” on birth certificates (SB 1100). Dossett voted against expanding legal recourse options for Oklahomans censored by social media platforms (SB 383) and against protections for churches during pandemic panics (HB 2648). There are more examples, but she votes her ideology as a Bull-Hockey Leftist – pushing woke patties in Oklahoma’s face.

In contrast, Dean Martin is a lifelong Tulsa Republican, dedicated man of faith, family man, and businessman with a servant’s heart. He’s lived in Tulsa County and has been deeply involved with business interests, nonprofits, schools, and the Tulsa community. He attended Tulsa Public Schools, graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1972, and earned a degree from Oklahoma State University in 1977. “My desire is to see all levels of government positions filled with common-sense leaders who will do what is right. If the people of District 35 elect me to serve as their new State Senator, I will be their voice and I will stand firm for our shared values,” said Dean.

STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 37

Tulsa Today Pick: AARON REINHARDT, REPUBLICAN

ANDREW NUTTER, INDEPENDENT

Details: Aaron Reinhardt is a strong Conservative and pledges to focus on economic prosperity (reducing taxes, fees, regulation while empowering entrepreneurship. He also will defend traditional values and support improvements in education. The problem with independents is that without party allies, it is impossible to make a difference in the legislature as a bill requires more than one vote to pass.

STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 39

Tulsa Today Pick: DAVE RADER, REPUBLICAN

MELISSA BRYCE, DEMOCRAT

Details: Dave Rader earns votes for reelection by producing quality legislation. Rader has sponsored landmark legislation including SB 733, SB 948, SB 848, SB 509 all of which are making a positive impact on Oklahoma. He is a leader in the majority in the Oklahoma Senate and should be returned to office.

STATE QUESTION NO. 833

Details: This measure adds a new section to the Oklahoma Constitution allowing for the creation of public infrastructure districts. It provides for the issuance of public infrastructure district bonds by the public infrastructure district to pay for all or part of all public improvements implemented by and for the public infrastructure district. The need for this proposal has not been communicated well. It establishes more taxing entities and some assert it could hurt public education. Recommended: Vote No.

STATE QUESTION NO. 834

Details: This measure is simple and amends Section 1 of Article 3 of the Oklahoma Constitution. It clarifies that only citizens of the United States are qualified to vote in this state. Recommended: Vote Yes.