Garth Brooks Going Home Anthology

Garth Brooks will release the much anticipated next installment in his The Anthology series. The Anthology Part IV: Going Home will be on sale December 6th and may be pre-ordered now on Amazon and TalkShopLive. Filled with never-before-seen photos, this collection recounts the 14 years Garth spent in Oklahoma after stepping out of the spotlight and into the little yellow house where he became the dad he always wanted to be to his three daughters.



“ . . .Those fourteen years of my life are the ones I’ll always remember. It was life at its best. I learned to be a dad, my girls got to know me, and I’d never for one second regret walking away from a career in order to find all of that,” said Garth Brooks.

The Anthology, Part IV is teased by the record company in a release noting it contains stories and anecdotes from Garth and the other people who made those years “life at its best,” including Trisha Yearwood and the dear friends they met as their children became teammates and friends. Included with this volume are six discs showcasing tracks from The Lost Sessions, Blame It All on My Roots: Five Decades of Influences, and original cuts from Garth’s early Capitol releases.



Going Home begins on October 26, 2000, when Garth and Capitol Records celebrated RIAA-certified sales of over 100 million albums at a formal gala in Nashville. During a press conference that morning, Garth shocked even those closest to him by announcing that he was retiring. This volume reveals what was going through his mind in that moment and the reactions of others in the room.



The Anthology series spans Garth’s phenomenal career, as told by the voices of those who made the remarkable journey with him and witnessed history in the making. The band and crew, songwriters, music industry insiders, family, friends, and other collaborators share their stories in their own words. Combined with Garth’s recollections, these perspectives paint a complete picture of his life and career, creating what Garth calls “liner notes on steroids.”



Each hardbound volume in The Anthology series is filled with rare and never-before-seen photos from the vaults and comes with multiple discs of Garth’s music, including previously unreleased material, live performances, demo versions, and his biggest hits.



Previously Anthology releases include:



PART I: THE FIRST FIVE YEARS

The behind-the-scenes stories of Garth and his music from the first years of his career. Includes 52 songs, including 19 new or unreleased demos and first takes.



PART II: THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

A rollercoaster ride during the period when Garth came into his own as a musician and took greater control of his career, featuring a 5-disc set of his greatest hits of this era.



PART III: LIVE

Go inside the world of Garth’s live show. Contains a 5-disc set including Triple Live, recorded at Garth’s #1 tour in American history.



Late last year, Garth Brooks opened his brand new bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. The opening was celebrated with a Dive Bar concert on Black Friday that streamed exclusively on Amazon. He also released a new boxed set, “The Limited Series,” which is the third and final in the series and contains Garth’s 14th studio album, Time Traveler. The boxed set is on sale exclusively at Bass Pro Shops. Time Traveler received a stand alone release exclusively on Amazon Music and is available to stream now.

Garth has returned to radio with the SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. So far, the announced stations include The BIG 615 with Storme Warren, Tailgate Radio with Maria Taylor and The Garth Channel with Blake Carter. He currently has a residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 2023 completely sold out, dates for 2024 and the final weekends in 2025 are currently on sale.

In 2022, Garth completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended that September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park. The five concerts were seen by over 400-thousand people. Garth has received every accolade you can bestow on an artist. Garth has received The Kennedy Center Honor, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, seven CMA Entertainer of the Year honors and nine Diamond Awards. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 162 million album sales.​



