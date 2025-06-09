Tuesday Votes in Tulsa HD 71, Owasso HD 74

To regain representation at the State Capital, voters will select candidates for House District 71 and House District 74 this Tuesday June 10.

OK House District 71: Beverly Atteberry, Republican. is a respected Oklahoma Attorney with over 30 years of experience serving clients in the Tulsa area with a focus on wills, probate, and criminal law. Click here for her campaign Facebook Page. Her opponent is Amanda Clinton, Democrat, generally seen as a perennial establishment Democrat.

OK House District 74: Dr. Kevin Norwood, Republican, For over three decades, Dr. Kevin Norwood has worked with Owasso community youth, mentoring, assisting in navigating challenging stressors in school, work, and social lives, teaching skillsets that now serve many of those individuals as they have in turn taken on leadership roles in our community, their families, and in business across our region. Dr. Norwood’s Facebook page is here.

Voting should be quick and easy with just these races in the respective districts, but their importance in the Oklahoma Legislature should not be underestimated.

