Expanding Manhunt: Devil’s Den Killer

Arkansas police have released a sketch of the man wanted for questioning in the murder of an Arkansas couple Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who were hiking Devil’s Den State Park with their two daughters age 7 and 9 years. As the search enters its fifth day on Wednesday, public attention is growing and officials said the killer was likely injured in the attack.

Katrina Hutchins, Clinton Brink’s sister, told media the couple moved to Arkansas about three weeks ago and the children relayed that their parents told them to run as the couple turned to deal with the threat. Hutchins said the family was asking anyone with information to come forward and share it with police. The park is less than an hour drive generally east from Stilwell, Oklahoma on West Arkansas Hwy. 74.

Arkansas State Police released a photo and sketch of a man wanted for questioning in the deaths of a couple while hiking. (Arkansas State Police)

Fox News quoted the couple’s family statement on Monday. “Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice,” the statement said. “They will forever live on in all of our hearts.”

Police described the suspect as a White male with a medium build, who was seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ballcap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He was also carrying a black backpack, police said.

The suspect was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan with a license plate partly covered by tape. The car, possibly a Mazda, may have been traveling on nearby State Highway 170 or State Highway 220.

Authorities have asked the public to report tips and urged trailgoers who were at Devil’s Den on Saturday to look through their photos and videos for possible images of the suspect. State police said they have received “numerous calls” but have released few details about the investigation, including whether they believe the killer is still in the area. The Arkansas State Police web site includes a crime tip page.

The FBI Little Rock field office is assisting with the investigation.