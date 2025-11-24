Final Vote Open Today for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will celebrate the 78th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation with a pardoning ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Kids of all ages are invited to vote by text today until 11:54 P.M. to select which of two birds will officially participate in the ceremonial pardoning – “Gobble” or “Waddle.”

Each year, two turkeys are officially pardoned. Last week, the Office of the First Lady invited social media users to select this year’s turkey names from the options provided by North Carolina 4H and FFA students. Based on that vote, the turkeys have officially been named “Gobble” and “Waddle.”

Americans are now invited to vote for which turkey will officially participate in the ceremonial pardoning by President Trump by texting “Gobble” or “Waddle” to 45470. Voting will conclude tonight, Monday, November 24, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

Both 2025 turkeys were raised in North Carolina under the direction of National Turkey Federation Chairman Jay Jandrain and Butterball contract grower Travis Pittman of Nahunta, North Carolina.

Upon arrival in Washington, “Gobble” and “Waddle” were treated to a luxurious stay at The Willard InterContinental Hotel, adjacent to the White House grounds. Following the ceremony, both turkeys will return to North Carolina, where they will live out the rest of their lives under the care of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. They will receive dedicated housing, daily care, and veterinary services as they support agriculture education and highlight the importance of America’s turkey industry and animal agriculture.

Editorial Note: Any resemblance to the turkey served at Thanksgiving meals across America is purely culinary and should not be confused with “Gobble” or “Waddle” who remain grateful as they can be, just as America is grateful for the prosperity and blessings of Liberty provided by Divine Providence we remember this day.