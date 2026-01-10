Tulsa Tops Production

Blue-collar workers keep America running by building homes, repairing power lines, maintaining vehicles, and producing the goods that shape everyday life. As automation, urban growth, and shifting labor markets continue to reshape the workforce, these hands-on roles remain the backbone of the U.S. economy. A new study by Bizinsure declares Tulsa, Oklahoma leads the nation for installation, maintenance, and repair workers, thanks to high job concentration and an affordable cost of living.

In recognition of National Blue Collar Day, Bizinsure analyzed national employment and wage data to uncover where blue-collar professionals are thriving most. The study evaluates major U.S. cities using factors such as wage competitiveness (including entry-level and top-earner pay), job density (jobs per 1,000 workers), employment concentration, cost of living, and entry-level earning potential, comparing outcomes across five key industries: construction and extraction; farming, fishing, and forestry; installation, maintenance and repair; production; and transportation and material moving.

Top 10 U.S. Cities for Blue-Collar Workers

Riverside, CA – 62.6 / 100 Spokane, WA – 62.3 / 100 Stockton, CA – 61.7 / 100 Tulsa, OK – 61.3 / 100 Portland, OR – 61.2 / 100 Bakersfield, CA – 60.6 / 100 Boise, ID – 59.9 / 100 Toledo, OH – 59.4 / 100 Baton Rouge, LA – 59.3 / 100 Seattle, WA – 59.1 / 100

Click here to read the full report.