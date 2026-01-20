Brad Stine & Jake Tankersley: Friday

Hey Tulsa, here is a show for family fun and a video for you!

According to Wikipedia Brad Stine is an actor, author, and comedian who first gained notability in the early 2000s when he identified as a conservative Christian on his debut album, Put a Helmet On! Others would say he was blessed.

Stine has appeared on several stand-up comedy shows, such as A&E’s Evening at the Improv and MTV’s Half Hour Comedy Hour, and has appeared on news programs such as Fox News’ Hannity & Colmes, CNN’s Paula Zahn NOW and Glenn Beck, and the NBC Nightly News. Stine has been interviewed on National Public Radio and has been featured on FOXNews.com and in Newsweek, the New Yorker, USA Today, and several other newspapers nationwide.

He was a featured performer for Promise Keepers in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and once again in 2012 and also in 2014 . Also in 2004, he performed for “R: the Party,” a party hosted by Jenna and Barbara Bush during the Republican National Convention in New York City.

Here is a special message from recording artist Jake Tankersley about the Tulsa show:

