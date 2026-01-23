We Can’t Gamble with Medicare Advantage

In rural Oklahoma, we aren’t always involved in abstract policy debates, even the ones that directly impact us. Decisions made in Washington show up fast, and they show up close to home. When access to health care weakens, that harms patients, families, caregivers, and entire communities.

That reality should be front and center for lawmakers as we approach the midterm elections. Seniors are one of the largest, most reliable voting groups in the country. For many of them, Medicare Advantage is more than just another talking point for candidates to hit on the campaign trail. It’s the coverage and care they depend on every day.

Across rural Oklahoma, Medicare Advantage has become a cornerstone of senior health care. It works because it fits the way rural communities live. It covers the supplemental benefits seniors need and original, fee-for-service Medicare leaves out. Many plans also help with transportation, telehealth visits, and in-home support. Those services are critical for rural patients when the nearest provider may be an hour or more away.

Medicare Advantage also provides stability that is critical for local economies. Rural communities and businesses already face workforce shortages and razor-thin margins. However, when seniors are healthier and better-supported, families are less strained, caregivers take less time away from their jobs, and local employers see fewer disruptions. Strong senior health care supports economic resilience as well as seniors’ individual well-being.

It’s no surprise that Medicare Advantage is so popular among beneficiaries, caregivers, and families. It brings care together while providing cost savings that help folks stretch their retirement dollars. That’s critical for rural seniors. The program also focuses on wellness and prevention, thereby keeping people healthier and reducing costly emergencies.

Yet despite all of this, Medicare Advantage continues to face uncertainty. Every budget cycle seems to bring new proposals, new rules, or new “technical” changes that could shrink benefits or limit choices. Those changes may look insignificant on paper, but in rural communities, their impact is often damaging.

We’ve seen it happen in the past when Medicare Advantage was targeted with years of consecutive funding reductions during the Biden Administration. Even modest cuts can force plans to pull back from rural markets. Options and benefits for rural seniors and patients with disabilities dwindle while premiums and out-of-pocket costs rise.

If lawmakers truly want to support rural America, they need to start by protecting the programs they depend on. Medicare Advantage is one of the rare government programs that actually does what it’s supposed to do. It’s a smart, market-based approach that gives seniors choices while delivering real value to communities.

As the midterms approach, voters in Oklahoma and nationwide will be watching closely. Rural seniors and families know which leaders understand their realities and which ones don’t. Supporting Medicare Advantage is just common sense for communities that depend on stable, affordable health care.

Oklahoma’s rural communities deserve leaders who will fight to strengthen Medicare Advantage. What we don’t need are politicians who claim to support seniors while cutting the programs they rely on. When all is said and done, Oklahoma seniors will remember who stood with them when it mattered.

About the author: Monica Collison is the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Rural Association.