Tulsa School Vote Today: Vote No

Editorial: Do you want to give an organization $609 million of Tulsa City Taxes after they have mismanaged over $66 million? Education Organizational Advocates say that was the old team, not the new team, but other than minor changes in staff, no educational process or structure has changed. With more money, they will continue to fail both children and teachers. Those that love both the children and teachers of Tulsa beg voters to deny funding, pause, and force change… VOTE NO.

The details of failure by the Tulsa Public School District have humiliated our community and driven away development. It harms children every year. It frustrates teachers to the point that they flee the classroom.

Gerald McGarvin discovered the details and Tulsa Today first published his work in a story titled “TPS Bonds: Children Deserve More” (click link for that story). He is a Tulsa area resident disrupting the Liberal Echo Chamber to preserve opportunity and self-determination. Author, conservative, GOP Precinct Chair, husband, and father.

In short, he found TPS student achievement is the worst in the state and public cost is the highest. Change that picture today by voting no. Demand a better bond package from Tulsa Public Schools.

In a more historical and functional review, former City Councilor Jayme Fowler, from a multi-generational family of life-long educators, also argued against the Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) bond package. Fowler’s passionate plea for voters is to get education right in Tulsa. His story was featured March 20th on Tulsa Today and titled, “Rebuff The Bond: Re-imagine Tulsa Schools” (click link for that story).

Fowler, was joined by the Tulsa County Republican Party which, after much debate, voted to oppose this $609 million bond. He held a press conference and took questions from skeptical, if not hostile, reporters.

The quickly collapsing legacy media failed to mentioned that by voting no, Tulsans can reduce their taxes.

Sarcasm: God forbid voters would ever do such a terrible thing as to pause public funding for careful review of the top heavy Education Industrial Complex in Tulsa and demand a better plan to actually help children.

Today’s vote:

Does Tulsa demand better or fund more failure?

Your vote matters!