Following Shooting at Arcadia Lake

Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond, issued the following statement after a shooting Sunday night at Arcadia Lake left at least 23 people injured.

“This is a terrifying situation at a place where families gather to make memories. I am thankful that, at this time, no lives have been lost [at this time], but 23 people being injured [three critically and four seriously] is deeply concerning for our community.

Arcadia Lake Camp Site

“I want to remind young people and families that just because an event is advertised in a certain way does not mean it is safe. You do not always know the people involved. It is important to be diligent about where you go and who you are surrounding yourself with.

“I appreciate the quick response from Edmond law enforcement and first responders, and I am praying for those who were injured and their families. We will continue to support efforts to ensure our community remains safe.”

The shooting occurred during a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake, a popular swimming and boating destination. A flyer circulated on social media described the event, “Sunday Funday,” as featuring food, drinks, music and “good vibes, good people.”

Stinson is in contact with local officials and is monitoring the situation as the investigation continues to identify the suspects.