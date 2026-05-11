Tedford Declines Tonight’s CD-1 Forum

Republican business owner Mark Tedford, candidate for Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, will not participate in tonight’s OKGOP CD-1 candidate forum after OKGOP Chair Charity Linch publicly endorsed one of the eleven Republican candidates in the race his campaign announced today.

Mark Tedford, Candidate for Congress, OK. Dist. 1

Linch issued the endorsement in an April 7 letter on state party letterhead, just four days after the candidate filing closed for the eleven-way June 16 Congressional Republican primary. At the time, she asserted her position with the party did not restrict her personal endorsements.

“Republican voters expect party forums to be neutral in a primary,” said Josh Wagoner, campaign spokesman. “The moment the party chair officially endorsed a candidate in this race, the forum stopped being impartial. Mark Tedford welcomes the opportunity to debate the candidates in this race at forums where the moderator hasn’t already endorsed one of the participants.”

Four former Oklahoma Republican Party chairs, A.J. Ferate, Pam Pollard, Nathan Dahm, and Gary Jones, have publicly criticized the endorsement as a break with longstanding party tradition.

However, this forum is not a Oklahoma Republican Party event. It is a Oklahoma Republican Congressional First District event organized by those elected to leadership positions from within the District. It was not planned by nor it is being moderated by Charity Linch which begs the question why did it take so long for the Tedford Campaign to raise objection at the last minute and why hold it against another group of the party?

Mark Tedford is a Republican business owner from Tulsa with more than three decades of experience building a business and creating jobs. He owns Tedford Insurance, serves in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for District 69, and is a candidate for OK’s First Congressional District. Learn more from a feature interview of Mark Tedford on the author’s site, Straight Up, here or at TedfordForCongress.com here.