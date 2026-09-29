Weekend ICE Arrests

Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst illegal aliens, including those convicted for murder, child sexual assault, child abuse, and other despicable crimes. Photos and details follow.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekend, the brave men and women of ICE arrested murderers, child sexual predators, and child abusers who should not have been in our country in the first place,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Under President Trump, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens from our communities so that we can Make America Safe Again. Arresting and deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Sakhone Lasaphangthong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for murder in Sacramento, California.

Israel Espinosa-Trejo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for reckless homicide in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ruben Ayala-Laies, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for second-degree murder in Union County, Florida.

Jose Alcaraz-Carranza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years old in Tulare, California.

Marvin Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for sexual abuse of a minor and possession of a controlled substance in Anne Arundel, Maryland.

Joel Velazco-Carrizosa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree sexual assault of a child in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ana Glenda Beatriz Melendez-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for child abuse with great bodily injury or death in Los Angeles, California.

Edgar Tranquilino Moran-Bautista, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sodomy by force in Madera, California.

Melvin Alcon, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for TWO counts of assault and criminal in possession of a weapon in Mineola, New York.

Kimer Kintin, a criminal illegal alien from the Federated States of Micronesia, convicted for TWO counts of neglect of a dependent person in Plymouth County, Iowa.

Alfredo Castanos-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin in Houston, Texas.

Fray Paniagua, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in Bedford County, Pennsylvania.

Greg Chukwuka Orji, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, convicted for dangerous drugs and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Nelson Argueta-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for burglary, grand larceny, larceny, and probation violation in Fairfax, Virginia.

Furvio Flete-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for fraud and illegal re-entry in Boston, Massachusetts.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security webpage: WOW.DHS.Gov.

Editor’s reminder: These are criminal invaders that think you are stupid. They think they will not be held accountable and that they are a protected class. They think you and your children are prey for them to harvest.

In Tulsa, they may be more right than not under the current County Court and the City Administration’s “welcoming policies.” Not a sanctuary policy as that name has a “negative brand,” but welcoming. Doesn’t that make you feel safer? The Mayor’s Minions are Democratic Socialists and redefining reality is what they do.

Law enforcement is what ICE does. If you don’t like law enforcement, then change the laws or move to China and experience how they do it. This publication will continue reporting on the evil removed from American streets and we thank God for the good people and good work of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).