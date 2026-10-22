Clarifying Narrow Nature of McGirt

Governor Kevin Stitt Tuesday released the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit upheld the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of Oklahoma’s authority to administer federal environmental programs on tribal lands.

“Today’s ruling is a clear victory for all four million Oklahomans, the state of Oklahoma, and the rule of law,” said Governor Stitt. “Since McGirt, I’ve warned that efforts to stretch that narrow criminal ruling into every area of law would tear our state apart. McGirt does not erase Oklahoma’s civil, tax, or environmental authority. We are a law‑and‑order state, and we will continue to enforce one set of rules fairly for everyone.”

The decision rejects a challenge by the Pawnee tribal government to EPA’s May 2025 approval of Oklahoma’s request to extend more than two dozen EPA‑approved environmental programs across Oklahoma.

“Oklahomans cherish our natural resources and will continue to protect them, but the people of Oklahoma can be confident that ongoing challenges to the state’s jurisdiction will not be successful,” said the Governor.