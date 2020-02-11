Best State of the Union speech ever!

Nancy Pelosi destroys historic document: a crime

Editorial: Setting aside the mumbling distraction and document ripping antics of a formally respected Speaker of the House, President Donald J. Trump artfully delivered a policy perfect vision of American advancement unrivaled in history. In short, “We The People” are winning the future with this president and he can prove it.

After introductions, President Trump summarizes, “Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again. America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise, and America’s future is blazing bright.

“The years of economic decay are over. The days of our country being used, taken advantage of, and even scorned by other nations are long behind us. Gone too are the broken promises, jobless recoveries, tired platitudes, and constant excuses for the depletion of American wealth, power, and prestige.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never, ever going back.

Delivering promises every day

“I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been. Our military is completely rebuilt, with its power being unmatched anywhere in the world — and it’s not even close.

“Our borders are secure. Our families are flourishing. Our values are renewed. Our pride is restored. And for all of these reasons, I say to the people of our great country and members of Congress: The state of our Union is stronger than ever before,” Trump continued.

The full text of the speech is well worth reading (click here for WhiteHouse.gov). In short, under President Trump, America is “building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society.”

This is the reason the Left has become hysterical if not certifiably insane. The policies of Populist Conservatives (less regulation, lower taxes, equitable trade or generally rule-of-law and free enterprise) creates prosperity for all. The Left asserts they will provide “utopia” if only we give them all power over all things, but never in history has that promise brought other than mass death and economic collapse as the lovable old Communist Bernie Sanders well knows.

Democrats are unhinged because they have no coherent economic message in the face of booming economic results from Conservative policies. They have no answer to inspirational leadership beyond hateful lies and slander.

As a Populist Conservative, this writer fully admits President Trump has exceeded expectations. After nominating “nice guys” who regularly compromised key promises, America now has a principle driven fighter who will stand tall for those not normally represented.

President Trump is fearless in promoting the best for America and not beholden to or intimidated by entrenched fiefdoms of power. This is what “draining the swamp” looks like and all the loony Leftists can do is tear paper on their way to the dust bin of American history.