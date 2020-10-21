Bar owner in Biden ad on lockdowns not a worker

Vice President Joe Biden

New York Post: A Michigan music venue owner featured in a Joe Biden ad campaign lamenting his struggles to survive during coronavirus restrictions is actually a wealthy tech investor — who supported local lockdowns, according to reports.

Joe Malcoun was featured in the heart-tugging Biden ad that aired during NFL games Sunday complaining about the chances of his Ann Arbor bar and music venue, the Blind Pig, surviving the pandemic.

Joe Malcoun, “struggling” inheritance (Photo from video)

“We don’t know how much longer we can survive not having any revenue,” he complained.

“This is the reality of Trump’s COVID response … This is Donald Trump’s economy,” he said.

“My only hope for my family and this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election,” he claimed, saying it “makes me so angry.”

The ad suggested Malcoun’s future and his family were at risk, but made no mention of the bar owner’s numerous other businesses as a wealthy “angel investor” in tech companies.

Malcoun admitted in a 2018 interview with Click On Detroit that he made his start thanks to a huge inheritance from his wife’s grandfather, a real estate investor, that he admitted was “almost like winning the lottery.”

Click here for more from the New York Post and view video.

Editorial Perspective: It seems the closest Malcoun ever got to working behind a bar was passing out in front of one.