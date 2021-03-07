Untested, illegal, delivered infected

If any still doubt the insanity of unscientific government actions, consider that while millions of Americans remain under restrictions and quarantine; foreign nationals testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus are traveling freely into the United States interior.

Breitbart.com and NBC confirmed that “President Joe Biden’s administration continues releasing thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior after restarting the Catch and Release program, a report by NBC News confirmed that at over 100 border crossers released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Most notably, towns along the U.S.-Mexico border are being forced to test border crossers after they are released by DHS because the agency has no testing requirements. Even after border crossers test positive, they are not required to quarantine and continue traveling into the U.S. interior as many are doing,” click here for more from Breitbart.com.

Expect to see these fine folks in Oklahoma.

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), one of the first governors to get rid of all restrictions and limit local governments’ ability to impose restrictions, previously noted the Biden administration’s openness to the world’s migrants while advocating lockdowns for Americans.

“It is a huge contradiction, and you can’t square wanting open borders for illegal aliens but then also restricting U.S. citizens from traveling around the country as they see fit, and I think the American people see the hypocrisy in that,” DeSantis said last month.