China Virus defended by Biden buddy

An exclusive story by the National Pulse notes, Jeffrey Sachs, Chairman of Lancet medical journal’s COVID-19 commission who has extensive ties to several Chinese Communist Party influence groups including ties to Hunter Biden has voiced his opposition to “confronting China” while contributing to Chinese state-run media.

The report begins: “Sachs… lead role on the commission, which presented its findings dismissing COVID-19 originating in a Chinese lab, allows him to “oversee the investigation, not just into the origins of virus, but the world’s reaction to it in order to make recommendations for strengthening pandemic preparedness globally.”

But Sachs – like many other Western scientists cast by the media as impartial COVID-19 investigators like the World Health Organization’s Peter Daszak and Marion Koopmans – has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Jeffrey Sachs

Conflict of Interest.

As COVID-19 was spreading across the U.S., Sachs appeared on The China Current, a show launched by the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) propaganda group in 2019. CUSEF was founded by a former Chinese Communist Party apparatchik who serves as the Vice-Chairman of the “highest-ranking entity overseeing” China’s United Work Front according to the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission.

The effort, according to the U.S. government report, aims to “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence overseas Chinese communities, foreign governments, and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

In practice, CUSEF has set out to “effectively disseminate positive messages to the media, key influencers and opinion leaders, and the general public” regarding the Chinese Communist Party, according to Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings with the Department of Justice.

The host’s insistence that “we’ve come to feel safe in your hands and in your ambitions,” should serve as a major red flag.

Speaking on the podcast in May 2020, Sachs also revealed his “opposition” to “confronting China” and belief that the Trump administration’s hardline approach to the communist regime was “dangerous, wrong, absurd, on false pretenses”:

“The U.S. right-wing was attacking China beforehand and the Trump administration had its so-called trade war against China and then its technology war against China. I regarded those as dangerous, wrong, absurd, on false pretenses, but it showed China’s successes of recent years had triggered a response by the American right-wing, the hardline nationalists to say we have to confront China and Trump was in the middle of confronting China, and I think very dangerously so and I opposed it all along.”

While rebuking “nationalists [who] regard China as a threat,” Sachs adds “I just regard China as a successful country that has made its way from poverty.”

Click here to read more from the National Pulse.