Catch the news flip on Officer Sicknick?

Capital Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Analysis: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s death was used to damn President Trump and all Conservatives in Washington January 6. Democratic Party Officials and media stooges showed a perverted joy in Sicknick’s victim-hood.

Sicknick, 42, was hailed a hero, with President Biden ordering an urn with his ashes to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda — only the sixth person in history to receive the honor. Corporate media spent weeks “hoaxing America” that Sicknick died after an anti-vote-fraud protester smashed him in the head with a fire extinguisher during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and/or from reaction to “Bear Spray” carried by a few.

Officer Sicknick’s death was not directly caused by the January 6 event, the DC medical examiner said Monday.

Washington, DC Medical Examiner Francisco Diaz released his official report documenting Sicknick succumbed to “acute brainstem and cerebellar infarcts due to acute basilar artery thrombosis’’ a natural cause. When the term “natural causes’’ is used, that means “disease alone causes death,’’ the ME explained in his report. “If death is hastened by an injury, the manner of death is not considered natural.” Diaz said there was no evidence Sicknick suffered trauma or chemical reaction. There were no signs of external or internal injuries on the cop, Diaz told the New York Post.

Capitol Police had asserted Sicknick was killed by injuries sustained during the riots. The officer “was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” Capitol Police said in a statement the day of his death. “He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Never a shy reporter, John Nolte wrote Monday, “It was all lies, because all the corporate media do is lie. Anything to attack former President Trump, anything to attack Trump supporters, and these lies all came from the very same fake media have been almost completely silent about a Capitol Police Officer who was even more recently murdered by an “attack on democracy.”

“Gee, was it just a few weeks ago that a Nation of Islam follower used his car to mow down Capitol Officer Billy Evans? Why yes, yet it was. Boy, that story sure disappeared quick.

“Another reason the media spread the fire extinguisher lie about Sicknick was to rig that second stupid and useless impeachment trial against Trump, this one conducted days after he left office.

“All the corporate media do is lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, and then lie some more,” Nolte writing on Breitbart.com summarized. (Click here for Nolte’s piece.)

About 75 years ago; journalism schools stopped teaching fact-based journalism and merit-based editorial judgements. They focused on “how to make a difference” and “the noble truth” for consumers. Keep in mind, most media professionals go directly into the field from academia’s cherished Liberal Arts Programs. Professors from science, math and engineering disciplines are rarely represented in selections of College Presidents. Few, if any journalists, have experience earning or providing merit-based business paychecks.

Ignoring this new official information, media pundits prove themselves propagandistic as our society is lessoned by ignorance while hateful divisions are multiplied. Thanks, corporate media for proving citizen distain for your craft justified.