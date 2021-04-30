Oklahoma joins call: Article V Convention

Oklahoma is now among those states officially calling for an Article V Convention of the States. Authored by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and House Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, Senate Joint Resolution 23 was approved by Gov. Stitt on Tuesday.

Standridge said he worked for several years with his friend, the late U.S. Senator Tom Coburn, to advocate for a Convention of States, even coauthoring a book on the topic, Smashing the DC Monopoly. Standridge said the number of states calling for an Article V Convention is approaching 20.

Former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn (R-OK)

“There are two ways to propose amending the U.S. Constitution, through a two-thirds majority of the states or a two-thirds majority of Congress,” Standridge said. “Our founders included the right of states to propose amendments as a way to correct any imbalance of powers between the states and the federal government, and to solve problems that Congress can’t or won’t address. I strongly encourage other states to join Oklahoma in our call for an Article V Convention.”

Possible amendments for consideration include federal term limits and a balanced budget amendment.

“Congressional term limits are something in which the vast majority of Americans have an interest,” Echols said. “It’s been a remarkable feat just to get this to the governor, as the possibility of holding a Convention of the States stirs many emotions. I’m grateful the governor has signed this into law so when the time comes for such a constitutional convention, Oklahoma will be represented in the consideration of this significant reform.”