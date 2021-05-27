34 Candidates murdered in Mexico

Killed while campaigning for Mayor

As the Biden Administration effectively eliminates America’s Southern Border, Tulsa Today morns Alma Barragan, killed while campaigning for mayor of Moroleon in the violence-plagued Guanajuato state of Mexico – this makes 34 candidates (to date) murdered nationwide ahead of the upcoming 6 June elections.

According to Sky News, Ms Barragan was running on the ticket of the small Citizen’s Movement party, which in a statement said, “It is unthinkable that participating in political life means putting one’s life at risk. This is the most violent election in Mexican history… and we are not willing to act as if that is normal.“

Of course most American media cannot be bothered, but the killing occurred the same day she posted a Facebook Live video sharing her exact whereabouts – inviting voters to come and speak to her.

Sky News reports, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the killing was “without doubt” the work of organized crime gangs to scare voters away from the polls… the mafias dominate the elections,” he said.

Experts say drug gangs want to place sympathetic candidates in high-profile posts in town halls and local governments, so they can extort money from their budgets and operate without interference from the police.

In the Facebook video Barragan posted Tuesday morning, she cited the street she was in and said: “Here I’m waiting for you to talk about my proposals.” That is real political courage by a patriot who loved her nation.