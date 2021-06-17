Big Wheel Digital Media launches new service

Big Wheel Digital Media is announcing “The Guest Channel” a new turnkey service which interfaces with Casino and hotel properties’ existing TV provider for an enhanced guest channel experience.

Based in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Big Wheel Digital Media are experienced innovators and creators of Emmy Award recognized entertainment and creative private industry video and digital branding through movies, advertising, sports, gaming and more.

Big Wheel Digital Media is a service driven creative company that specializes in compelling video brand development and social web messaging established in 1992 and engaged throughout the United States producing powerful solutions for clients and partners at local prices.

The Guest Channel Service provides features and details on the individual property to maximize the guest experience and inform guests on “How to Play The Game, Casino Offers, Players Club, Property Tours and Show Tickets. Each Guest Channel is customized to each property every month.

An online digital channel can also be created on ROKU Apple TV, YouTube and Android TV for public viewing and promotions to draw new guests and grow Players Club memberships.

Big Wheel Digital Media is also known for music videos and produces Oklahoma Music Shop.

