Mike Mazzei launches for State Treasurer

Mike and his wife, Noel

“I am excited to launch my campaign and it comes with my commitment that I will be a strong fiscal conservative watchdog for the state. I have built a successful small business in Tulsa by leading with trust and sound financial advice. I will take that same leadership to serve the citizens of Oklahoma.”

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – Mike Mazzei announced today that he is officially launching his campaign for State Treasurer.

“We need leaders in our state that have the private sector experience that can navigate the chaos surrounding our country. We need to prioritize our investments and we need to ensure that our state is fiscally sound.

Mazzei continued, “As a conservative, I have always made decisions on what is best for the people I serve, whether it is in business or in public service. I have built my business out of trust and confidence, and it is the same approach that I will take as the State Treasurer. There are many challenges facing our state and we must have a common sense approach to solving those.”

“Governor Stitt placed his trust in me, and I am now asking the voters to do the same for this next chapter for our state. Protecting and investing in our state’s future has never been a higher priority and we can do it together.”

Mike Mazzei is the Founder and President of Tulsa Wealth Advisors. A Certified Financial Planner,™ Mike created The Financial Freedom Process™ to help individuals develop comprehensive life, financial and investment strategies that enable them to reach greater success, enjoy life to the fullest and leave lasting legacies. Mike has a passion for helping set people on the path to financial security and he hopes to help do the same thing for our great state of Oklahoma.

Mike is a committed public servant who served in the Oklahoma State Senate from 2004 to 2016 and was Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee for 10 years. In December 2018, Mike was appointed the Oklahoma Secretary of Budget by Governor Kevin Stitt, where he served for two years. During this time, he played a key role in bringing Oklahoma’s savings account to the largest amount in state history, at over $1 billion dollars and helped lead the dedicated team of state employees tasked with distributing the $1.2 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds to Oklahoma communities, businesses, and families across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government & Politics from George Mason University and a Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning from the College for Financial Planning. Mike is a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He is a contributor and sponsor of Restore Hope Ministries, John 3:16 Mission, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, The Salvation Army and Tulsa Boys Home. Mike and his wife, Noel, have five children: Maria, triplets Caleb, Carissa, and Mykaela; and Jackson.

For more information about Mike Mazzei and his campaign, click here.