Spotlight Theatre Monument Unveiling

The public is invited to the unveiling of the historic monument honoring Tulsa’s rich legacy of art, music, architecture, and drama – all linked to the Tulsa Spotlight Theatre Saturday August 21, at 10:00 am presented by custodians of a true Tulsa historical treasure, Tulsa Spotlighters.

To honor and memorialize this gem of Tulsa history, a group of Spotlight patrons joined with donors from the community, architecture buffs, and the family of Patti Shriner to create a monument in Tulsa River Parks.

The Tulsa Spotlight Theatre Historical Monument is a black granite slab sourced from Sri Lanka with dimensions two feet tall, three feet wide, and four inches thick. The monument base is composed of surface limestone masonry capped with a slab of Indiana sandstone.

The monument literally “sets in stone” the significance and history of the Spotlight Theatre. The beautiful black polished granite is laser-etched with text and historical photos on both sides. On one side, the monument unfolds the story of original owner Patti Shriner and building architect Bruce Goff. The other side features Spotlight co-founder Richard Mansfield Dickinson, Tulsa Spotlighters, and a number of principal actors and performers who have graced the stage of the Spotlight Theatre over the decades. The names of other supporters and patrons also appear on the monument.

Originally built in 1928 as a house with a studio wing for music teacher Patti Adams Shriner; it was later known as the Riverside Studio and later known as Tulsa Spotlight Club or Spotlight Theatre, was designed by architect Bruce Goff in International Style.

With its prominent location across Riverside Drive from the theatre on Tulsa RiverParks lands between the wheel and walking trails, the monument will serve as a permanent tribute to the Tulsa Spotlight Theatre for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.

The Drunkard is the oldest

It began on Nov. 14, 1953 and has never stopped! That’s how The Drunkard became America’s longest-running play. More than 3,000 Tuslans have participated on or offstage. More than a quarter-million have seen the show, making it a laughter-filled Tulsa tradition in which temperance triumphs and evildoers receive their merited fates. There are even tomatoes to throw at the villain!

The director is Tony-nominated writer-actor Joe Sears of Greater Tuna fame!

“Today the play is performed in historical form as it was in the early days but with added salt and pepper fun for modern audiences to enjoy,” Mr. Sears says.

Doors open at 7 p.m. A singalong of old-time popular songs begins at 7:15. The show starts at 7:30 with the Olio: dancers, musicians, jugglers, magicians, or comedians. The play begins at 8 p.m. and concludes around 10 p.m. with the audience and cast singing God Bless America

.

The auditorium is set up like a beer garden. Audience members are seated at private tables, which is why reservations are so important. During intermissions the serving crew brings made-to-order sandwiches, chips, beer, wine, coffee, and soft drinks.

Saturday, after the monument unveiling, there will be a reception in the theatre at 10:30 am, This is your chance to mingle, meet, greet, and visit with friends, Spotlighters, family members of Patti Adams Shriner, and more! Cake and light refreshments will be served.

Reception will be serenaded with live background music by Ragtime Bill Rowland on the Spotlight piano!

SEE YOU THERE!