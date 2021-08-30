Jurassic Quest migrates to Tulsa

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back, bigger and better than ever! More than 100 photo-realistic dinosaurs are ready to delight families when Jurassic Quest® heads to Tulsa’s Cox Convention Center September 10-12. Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Jurassic Quest will open with beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, face painting, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities, and more. Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon! Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops – and, you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty!

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest delivers families memories this BIG! The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site for $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Green screen photography and face painting are available at a separate cost. Entry is free for children under age 2.