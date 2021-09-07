Alan Jackson Review

For the first time since the 2020 pandemic, Tulsa’s BOK Center opened their doors for a full-capacity concert as country superstar Alan Jackson brought his Coronavirus-interrupted tour to town. Tulsa audiences love their stars and cheered to show it was well worth the wait.

As the house lights dimmed, giving way to the spotlights, Jackson slowly and deliberately strode onto the stage, picked up his familiar guitar and performed “Gone Country,” setting the stage for a journey through the hits. With more #1 hits than his average set-list, it must be difficult to decide which songs to perform and which ones to leave out.

As Jackson performed while standing at the microphone, the Country Music Hall of Famer leaned against some sort of prop, possibly due to a back or hip issue. However, that didn’t lessen the enthusiasm of his audience. At one point, he walked back and forth across the stage, tossing rolled up t-shirts into the crowd.

Jackson, who hails from Newnan, Georgia brought three decades of hits to the BOK Center, including “I Don’t Even Know Your Name,” “Who’s Cheatin’ Who,” “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” “Where I Come From,” “Chattahoochie,” “Remember When” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” his party anthem he recorded with fellow superstar Jimmy Buffett.

The loudest applause of the evening was when the 62 year-old Jackson performed “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning,” which he penned and recorded in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. As the song ended, a video screen behind the stage showed the iconic photo of three first responders raising the American flag amidst the rubble of the twin towers.

As the show came to an end following “Mercury Blues,” Jackson’s night wasn’t over, as he signed hats and shirts, to the delight of those fans gathered in front of the stage.



