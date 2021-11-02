Winterfest returns to Tulsa

The time has come to bundle up and enjoy the magical spirit of the holidays as Tulsa’s favorite winter festival returns to downtown Tulsa. The 14th Annual Arvest Winterfest presented with CommunityCare will kick off another season of holiday fun beginning on Friday, November 19 through Monday, January 3. This is the first year the event has been open the week before Thanksgiving, which will allow for an extra week of holiday cheer!



The season opens at 5PM on Friday, November 19 and the party continues that night with festive lights and sounds from 5-8PM at the Share the Light opening ceremony presented by PSO. Local performers will help ring in another holiday season as the festival comes to life with the lighting of the iconic Winterfest tree.

The Arvest Winterfest tree soars 44-feet into the air, and features 36,700 glowing lights, 109,534 individual tips and a base diameter of nearly 30 feet. The beautiful lights provide an ideal backdrop for perfect holiday photographs under the Tulsa skyline. Guests can also take rides in horse-drawn carriages for an additional fee every Friday and Saturday from 7-10PM.

Need a little help on the ice? Skating Guides are available to help you glide in style. The lightweight helpers, courtesy of Chick-fil-A Tulsa Hills, can assist skaters of all ages to be more confident on the ice and off of the rails.



Enjoy free entertainment every Saturday until Christmas Eve outside BOK Center from 4-7PM. Listen to the joyful music performed by children from area churches, schools, nonprofit organizations and choral groups.



The Winterfest Express Train has rolled in once again from the North Pole. It is free and open to all ages. Hop on the train every Saturday from 12-3PM.



The big man himself returns during Sundays with Santa, presented by Cox Communications. Get your photo taken with Santa Claus every Sunday from the start of the season until Christmas from 2-4PM.



Come grab a delicious meal with the whole family at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 18 in the brand new Grand Gallery at Cox Business Convention Center. Mr. Claus will be on-site for pictures and to hear any last minute gift requests. Admission is $15 per person and reservations are required. Please visit www.tulsawinterfest.com to save a spot. Tickets go on sale for this event Thursday, November 18 at 10AM. Breakfast With Santa is presented by Messages Floral Design Studio.

A variety of weekly discounts will be offered at the festival. Courtesy of Arvest, patrons receive half-price admission for skating on Mondays with the donation of a non-perishable can of food benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Visitors receive half-price skating on Warmth Wednesdays with the donation of a new or gently used coat, blanket, scarf or pair of gloves benefiting Night Light Tulsa. Arvest customers will receive half-price general admission any day of the festival by showing their Arvest card or checkbook.



Winterfest 2021 is presented by ARVEST Bank along with CommunityCare. Additional sponsors include River Spirt Casino, Cox Communications, Tulsa Oilers, PSO and Quantus Creative. The official radio partner is Cox Radio, Inc. and TV partner is Fox23.



A full Arvest Winterfest calendar with prices, a list of safety precautions and daily hours of operation is available online at www.tulsawinterfest.com.

