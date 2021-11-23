Tucker Carlson interview with Kyle Rittenhouse

A Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of charges Friday that should never have been filed after a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Rittenhouse fatally shot two people, Anthony Huber and Joshua Ziminski. Another person, Gaige Grosskreutz, was also wounded. The evidence, including massive video, and witnesses, including for the prosecution, clearly show that Kyle Rittenhouse acted only in self-defense – a human right honored since time began.

Rittenhouse was interviewed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired Monday evening and it is a compelling rebuttal to the Leftist Media narrative and political propaganda about the trial. Video of that interview follows.

In that interview, Rittenhouse said President Joe Biden had defamed his character by implying that he was a white supremacist in a Twitter post. Rittenshouse also said he didn’t know what a white supremacist was at the time.

On Sunday, Mark Richards, who successfully defended Kyle Rittenhouse against murder charges last week, slammed MSNBC and CNN for botching “basic facts” of Rittenhouse’s case.

The Daily Wire reports, “Richards appeared on NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Sunday with host Ashleigh Banfield to talk about the trial after Rittenhouse was cleared of five felony charges last week…

“I can say this: much of the coverage at the beginning was wrong. The trial proved that,” Richards said. “Just in the last two weeks, you know, you people may not believe this, but I watch MSNBC, CNN. I’m not a big Fox guy. And when I hear Joe Scarborough saying my client shot his gun 60 times, that’s wrong. When I hear some guest host on Joy Reid say my client drove four hours to go to a riot with his AR, that’s wrong. It’s false.”

“It makes me angry that they can’t take the time to at least get the generic, basic facts correct because it didn’t fit in the story they wanted to tell,” he said.” Click here for more from The Daily Wire.

In the Carlson interview, Rittenhouse declared his support of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and their right to protest, but was on scene to protect businesses and the city he calls home, from violent anarchists apparently self-embedded within the protests. He was invited to protect property as law enforcement allowed violent destruction under the apparent orders of cowardly city officials.

Rittenshouse is white and so were all of the people he shot in self-defense – all were violent felons with long criminal records as is often the case during such anarchist Biden Events occurring in Democrat controlled cities – especially when protected by Democrat District Attorneys promoting two-tier systems of law.

Will BLM ever focus on Black on Black crime? Unlikely. White on White crime at such protests might endanger the snot-nosed deranged wealthy leftist children providing cover for communists seeking to destroy America.

Despite all this case proves wrong in media and the so-called justice system, what it affirms is that Wisconsin individuals of courage seated on the jury; followed the law, historically recognized individual freedom to defend yourself and that, occasionally if not eventually, justice can prevail.

Thus this jury of our fellow citizens provide hope for America. All is not lost. Maybe John Durham will proceed to do the same. Maybe media publishers and owners will be held accountable for falsehoods and/or inciting riots. Maybe Hunter Biden will be held accountable. Maybe Rittenshouse will sue Joe Biden for his Twitter lie.

We can now justifiably hope.