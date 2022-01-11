Defense documents expose Dr. Fauci

Project Veritas has obtained startling never-before-seen documents on the origins of COVID-19 (China Virus), Gain-of-Function research, vaccines, potential treatments which have been suppressed and the government’s effort to conceal it all.

The documents are part of a report at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, which were hidden in a top-secret shared drive.

DARPA is an agency under the U.S. Department of Defense in charge of facilitating research in technology with potential military applications.

Project Veritas has continues investigations with courage and determination generally rare in modern journalism. Their video report, also on YouTube is included in this story.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s release: