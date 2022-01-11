Defense documents expose Dr. Fauci

Project Veritas has obtained startling never-before-seen documents on the origins of COVID-19 (China Virus), Gain-of-Function research, vaccines, potential treatments which have been suppressed and the government’s effort to conceal it all.
The documents are part of a report at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, which were hidden in a top-secret shared drive.
DARPA is an agency under the U.S. Department of Defense in charge of facilitating research in technology with potential military applications.
Project Veritas has continues investigations with courage and determination generally rare in modern journalism. Their video report, also on YouTube is included in this story.
Here are some of the highlights from today’s release:
- Military documents state that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018 seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the gain of function research moratorium.
- The main report regarding the EcoHealth Alliance proposal leaked on the internet a couple of months ago and has remained unverified, until now. Project Veritas has obtained a separate report to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense, written by U.S. Marine Corp Major, Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow.
- “The proposal does not mention or assess potential risks of Gain of Function (GoF) research,” a direct quote from the DARPA rejection letter.
- Project Veritas reached out to DARPA for comment regarding the hidden documents and spoke with the Chief of Communications, Jared Adams, who said, “It doesn’t sound normal to me,” when asked about the way the documents were buried.