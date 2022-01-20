Funding for Tulsa Levees Project

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced Wednesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has provided full funding for the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees Project. The Army Corps released the work plans to fund multiple projects in Oklahoma. Link here.

“After years and years of work, I am incredibly proud to announce that the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees Project is fully funded,” Inhofe said. “With this funding from the Army Corps, we can finish modernizing and upgrading the levees from the unacceptable version we began with to levees that will protect our children and our children’s children. This has been a priority of mine for as long as I can remember and I am grateful for the tireless work of Army Corps Chief of Engineers Lt. General Spellmon, his predecessor Lt. General Semonite, as well as Brig. Gen. Beck, Col. Preston and their staff.

I also want to thank District 2 Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and District 12 Levee Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick for their years of work—they have been in the trenches with me on this for more than a decade. This is a very good day to be a Tulsan.”

“I couldn’t believe the amazing news that, after years in the making, the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees project is fully funded,” District 12 Levee Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick said. “Inhofe has spent years working alongside us to make this project a reality and I will not soon forget his efforts. By prioritizing the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees and remembering what is important to Oklahoma, we have made sure Tulsans are safe from floods for many years into the future.”

“I’m pinching myself….Senator Inhofe has been our lead advocate to rebuild the levees,” District 2 Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said. “He called last night to let me know that our project is fully funded by the Corps. I was speechless for the first time in my life. I’m grateful for his tireless efforts to fix this life safety issue for our region. We all know the fragility of the levee after the Flood in 2019. An heroic effort by the Corps, the Levee District, the National Guard and local law enforcement kept it intact. The Citizens of Tulsa County have benefited on numerous occasions by Senator Inhofe’s work to bring infrastructure dollars to Tulsa. My heartfelt thanks go to the Senator and his talented staff.

“Today’s announcement of full federal funding for the Tulsa and West-Tulsa Levees project is terrific news,” Executive Director of INCOG Rich Brierre said. “The importance of implementing critically needed measures to improve the resiliency of the levee system to reduce life safety risks and potential property damage from flooding cannot be overstated as the levees protect thousands of residents and hundreds of businesses employing thousands of workers. The fragility of the existing levees was sorely tested in the 2019 Arkansas River flooding. The improvements now funded and a step closer to implementation will modernize the levees to assure continued protection for decades to come. Senator Inhofe’s tireless leadership in securing an approved Feasibility Study in record time, and now full funding for the US Army Corps of Engineers is highly commendable and greatly appreciated.”

“I want to thank Senator Inhofe and our entire delegation for making this a priority following the historic flooding in our city,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “In 2019, our levee system was on the verge of collapsing, but with this funding, our levee system will be fully functional and help protect our residents and community from the potential of flooding for generations to come.”

