Tulsa rents up 1.2% this month

Apartment List released today it’s rent report data showing in Tulsa, the 2022 rental season kicked off with a 1.2% increase in January, compared to a 0.2% increase nationally. This month-over-month rent increase ranks #5 among the nation’s 100 largest cities.

Annual rent growth in Tulsa now stands at 10.6%.

Despite the price increase, this is actually the #20 slowest year-over-year increase among the nation’s 100 largest cities. In other places, the pandemic drove prices up more than 20% this past year.

Median rents in Tulsa now stand at $825 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom.