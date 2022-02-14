Jason Aldean ’22 tour to Tulsa’s BOK

By David Arnett

Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean announced today that he will gear up for the road this summer with his ROCK N’ ROLL COWBOY TOUR, produced by Live Nation. The 34-city trek will launch July 15 in Scranton, PA, with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. The tour will stop at BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, August 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said. “We are already thinking about the the setlist…there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

The “Aldean Army” fan club can first purchase tickets tomorrow (2/15 at 10:00AM local time) at www.jasonaldean.com.

This year’s CRS Humanitarian Award recipient built the ROCK N’ ROLL COWBOY TOUR namesake from his recently released heavy-hearted dispatch track “Rock And Roll Cowboy” off his upcoming expansive 10th release double-album MACON, GEORGIA (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records), available in its entirety on April 22. As “MACON exhibits Aldean’s dynamic approach to Country music” (American Songwriter), it is sure to translate onstage as “he knows how to augment and enrich the fan experience with dazzling light shows and pyrotechnics,” (Spokesman Review)

ROCK N’ ROLL COWBOY TOUR DATES:
7/15/2022  Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
7/16/2022  Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
7/17/2022  Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
7/23/2022  Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
7/29/2022  Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
7/30/2022  Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/31/2022  York, PA – York Fair
8/05/2022  Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
8/06/2022  Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
8/12/2022  Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/13/2022  Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
8/14/2022  Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/18/2022  Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center
8/19/2022  Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
8/25/2022  Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
8/26/2022  Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
8/27/2022  Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/08/2022  Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
9/09/2022  Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
9/10/2022  Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
9/15/2022  Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9/16/2022  Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
9/17/2022  Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
9/22/2022  Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

9/23/2022  Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
9/24/2022  New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
9/29/2022  Evansville, IN – The Ford Center
10/01/2022  Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
10/07/2022  Ft. Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
10/08/2022  Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
10/14/2022  Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10/15/2022  Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/27/2022  Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
10/28/2022  Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena
10/29/2022  Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

