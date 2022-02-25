Sen. Inhofe announcement

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

TULSA, OKLA. – Today, Sen. Jim Inhofe is sending a letter to the Honorable Brian Bingman, Oklahoma Secretary of State, announcing he will retire from the United States Senate effective January 3, 2023.

“It is bittersweet, but with a clear heart, Kay and I announce that at the end of the year, I will retire from the United States Senate.

“Going into public service was never in my plan. For years, Kay and I were focused on our family and building our business together. Then, one day, I needed a dock permit. I had to visit 27 government offices to get a single dock permit, and realized if we wanted the government to work for the people, not against the people, it was up to us to make a change.

“Still, when our journey of service to Oklahoma started with my first political campaign in 1967, we never expected that the road the Lord would lead us down would take us from the Oklahoma legislature, to being Mayor of Tulsa, to the House of Representatives, and, finally, to the United States Senate where I was privileged to lead the committees that best serve Oklahomans.

“Throughout our years there has been one constant – making the world safer and better for our 20 kids and grandkids and the next generation of Oklahomans. It is now time for that next generation of Oklahomans to have the opportunity to serve the state in the U.S. Senate.

“Today’s announcement is not the end of the road. I have work yet to do for Oklahomans over these next nine months, including passing the National Defense Authorization Act and holding the Biden administration accountable.

“Thank you to everyone who has trusted me with your vote over these many years. It has been an honor to serve you in the Senate. May God bless you and God bless Oklahoma.”

Under Oklahoma state law, the special election to fill the remainder of Inhofe’s term will be held at the same time as the already planned midterm elections in 2022.

Every mother’s son with name recognition is expected to file for the office, but Sen. Inhofe’s experience, wisdom, and dedication to the people of Oklahoma is irreplaceable. Thank you Sir.