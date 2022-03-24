Pres. Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC

The New York Post is reporting that Former-President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, accusing them of “an unthinkable plot” to tie him to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The complaint, filed in the Southern District of Florida, also accuses others in the Clinton campaign and DNC of shielding the former secretary of state from the plot.

“In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot — one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy,” the lawsuit says.

“Acting in concert, the defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” it says. “The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme — falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the Watergate [scandal] pale in comparison.”

“Trump claims in the suit that the conspiracy “was conceived, coordinated and carried out by top-level officials at the Clinton campaign and the DNC — including ‘the candidate’ herself.”

Click here for more from The New York Post.

Given 2020 election activities: Do Democrat Parties both national and in the respective states constitute an organized criminal enterprise? The out-in-the-open fraud of changing the national election narrative and censoring counter and/or questioning opinions also remains un-litigated. Establishment and social media companies executed censorship with zeal, but can they be held accountable? Do we have one system of justice or several depending on political alignment, money, influence, etc.

Democrat mobs scream about democracy, but govern as autocracy with little regard for “The People.” For the record, Communism worldwide is simply crime instituted nationally – Mob Boss, Cartel Leader, or Dictator are all the same – absolute power concentrated in one person, whose decisions are not subject to external legal restraint, moral standards or popular control.