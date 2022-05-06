AG O’Connor defends the First Amendment 

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is joining a coalition of state attorneys general submitting a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas opposing the Biden Administration’s attack on the First Amendment. The creation of a “Disinformation Governance Board” violates the constitutional freedoms that state attorneys general are responsible for defending.

“President Biden is deliberately suppressing Americans’ first amendment rights,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “Every Oklahoman and American has the right to express their opinion and beliefs without fear of censorship. The Disinformation Governance Board is entirely un-American, and I will vigorously oppose every attempt by Biden to silence those who oppose his political views.”

The attorneys general argue that this government watchdog agency would abridge a citizen’s right to express their opinions and disagree with the government, furthering self-censorship rather than protecting freedom of speech. The board’s creation is also an example of federal overreach. There is no statutory authority to support its inception – particularly as the public’s elected representatives debate the issue of disinformation in Congress.

The letter states that “the Disinformation Governance Board, by its very existence, and almost certainly by design, threatens to ‘enforce silence’ when Americans wish to express views disfavored by the Administration. It is therefore already chilling free speech and impeding the political process… this is unconstitutional, illegal, and un-American. Unless you turn back now and disband this Orwellian Disinformation Governance Board immediately, the undersigned will have no choice but to consider judicial remedies to protect the rights of their citizens.”

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia joined the letter.

Tulsa Today is delighted as, from public release, it is apparent we will be targeted by this “Disinformation Governance Board” which has said as much.

Tulsa Today wrote that Barack Obama was obviously a socialist before he was ever elected (May 2008) . We have called for an investigation of the Biden Crime Family since 2019, and questioned official Covid-19 policies from the beginning of the panic to date in over two dozen stories. And we believe there is sufficient documentation of election fraud in 2020 to justify nationally televised public hearings, but maybe Dinesh D’Souza covers that for us.

Editor’s Note: D’Souza Media | 2000 Mules is a documentary film exposing widespread coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election sufficient to change the overall outcome which offers two types of evidence: geotracking and video. The geotracking evidence, based on a database of 10 trillion cell phone pings, exposes an elaborate network of paid professional operatives called mules delivering fraudulent illegal votes to mail-in dropboxes in the five key states where the election was decided. Video evidence, obtained from official surveillance cameras installed by the states themselves, confirm the geotracking evidence.

Having won two national awards as a First Amendment Advocate and, as both writer and publisher, I believe it is a critical need and a God given right to maintain civilized freedom with free speech.

Troubling is this administration’s authortian if not dystopian selection of an ideological propagandist to head this Disinformation Governance Board. According to MSN, “At least 175 House Republicans are demanding answers from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about his department’s new Disinformation Governance Board as he struggles to defend the group’s creation and the choice of Nina Jankowicz as its first director.

“Jankowicz, a disinformation fellow at the [Leftist] Wilson Center, will be the executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s new anti-disinformation effort. She has a history of either labeling claims as disinformation that were later found to have credibility or giving credence to assertions that were later discredited, including those related to Hunter Biden, Christopher Steele, Iranian election meddling, the Wuhan, China, lab leak hypothesis, and more.”

Tucker Carlson covered the topic April 28, 2022 below:

In summary of Tulsa Today’s humble analysis and opinion, this official Biden Administration action establishing a “Disinformation Governance Board” is, in short, treasonous and criminal. It is comforting to know that attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and our beloved Oklahoma will defend freedom.