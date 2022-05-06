Lankford: Roe reverse won’t outlaw abortion 

Senator James Lankford outside SCOTUS

Even if the Supreme Court votes to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, as a leaked draft document indicates, that will not outlaw abortion across the nation, but moves the battle to the states, Sen. James Lankford told Newsmax on Wednesday.

“We have a draft that is from February, so a lot can change during that time,” the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “But when they put out their final decision, it looks like they’re going to say states have the right, as they should have always had, to be able to protect the lives of children in their state.”

Oklahoma, he added, will “protect every single child, while other states are “going to say we’re going to have abortions all the way up to the time of birth. But that decision is going to be made state-to-state. We’ll have the same argument here on the federal side as well.”

