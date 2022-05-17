Twitter, Elon Musk and Veritas

As Elon Musk delays his possible purchase of Twitter based on questions of truthfulness (how many real users vs. bots or bull), America’s trusted truth-teller James O’Keefe Monday released undercover video of a Twitter Sr. Engineer who downloaded on what employees of the company think of their own organization, Musk and American Values.

“Musk said in a tweet to the platform that his offer was based on ‘Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,’ and that he believes the platform could have 20 percent bots ‘or much higher,'” Breitbart.com reported (click here for more). Twitter leadership claims only 5 percent of their traffic are bots and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal recently tweeted the company doesn’t believe that the number of bot accounts on the platform can be accurately measured.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied with a poop emoji. Tulsa Today sides with Musk in distrust of Twitter and would add that if bot traffic is a great as suspected – Twitter could be guilty of false advertising if not criminal fraud.

That corporate dishonesty aside, the following undercover video from Veritas documents: