Mullin: Democrats in distraction

Democrat lawmakers want hearings on UFOs to distract Americans from focusing on the most serious issues facing the country, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

“I believe this is a distraction because this administration and the Democrats here in Washington, D.C., they don’t want to actually pay attention to what’s happening in America,” Mullin told co-hosts Rob Finnerty and Alison Maloni.

“They want to deflect. They want to ignore. They don’t want to pay attention to the fact that inflation is costing Americans over $350 a month, and they don’t want to talk about their strategic oil supply being so low and the disastrous decisions they made there. They just want to do anything they can to distract the American people, to try changing the news, the same thing they did in Afghanistan.”

