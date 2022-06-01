Tulsa Mass Shooting: St. Francis

With both a long gun and handgun a man opened fire on the second floor of a building within the St. Francis Medical Complex at 61st and Yale Avenue, Tulsa. Five died including the shooter and Tulsa Police ran to the sound of gunfire. There is no other threat identified at this time. A full investigation is underway.

Tulsa police are asking families and friends to go to Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park for those seeking reunification.

A St. Francis spokesperson told Lily Cummings with News Channel 8, KTUL:

ALL orthopedic appointments are canceled through the rest of the week.

Warren Clinic appointments canceled until noon tomorrow.

Emergency room never closed. If you need the hospital, it’s open.

This story will be updated.