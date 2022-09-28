China-Mexico poison for Halloween

‘It’s a mass poisoning’: Images show rainbow-colored fentanyl disguised as Skittles and Nerds CANDY – as ex-DEA official warns parents that dealers are peddling the drugs to kids on social media

If there is any story that must be included in every national news program until the crisis ends, it is the poisoning of America by a chemical concocted in China and criminally delivered by Mexico across President Joe Biden’s open border – just in time for Halloween – Fentanyl, now in colorful commercial packaging.

As the Daily Mail begins in their story on topic, “A drug that’s contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans [107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020] has been found hidden in candy packaging – and could be peddled to young children via social media, experts say.

“The DEA said drug traffickers have expanded their inventory to sell fentanyl – a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin – in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes.

“A recent seizure in Connecticut found 15,000 fentanyl pills stashed in Skittles and Nerds packaging, and with Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is urging parents to be vigilant.

“The agency have sent a stern warning to parents to educate themselves as children prepare for the spooky season, with a former specialist warning that ‘this is not a drug issue, it’s a mass poisoning.’

“During the period of May 23 to September 8 this year, 10.2 million fentanyl pills and about 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized by the the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as part of the One Pill Can Kill initiative.

“Of the 390 cases investigated during this period, 51 cases have been linked to overdose poisonings and 35 cases link directly to one or both of the primary Mexican cartels responsible for the majority of fentanyl in the United States – the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).” Click here for more of this story from The Daily Mail.

