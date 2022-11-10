Court Orders Release of True the Vote

True the Vote President Catherine Engelbrecht and Data Investigator Gregg Phillips (Allan Stein/The Epoch Times)

While election news dominated public discourse, arguably one of the most important election stories was mostly missed by legacy media. True the Vote which has documented questions of election integrity throughout the nation was also attacked by opponents in court.

As The Epoch Times reports, “Two leaders of the election integrity group True the Vote were released from jail after an appeals court overruled a judge’s order that they be detained for contempt of court.

“Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips were ordered released by a panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit late on Nov. 6.

“’IT IS ORDERED that Petitioners’ opposed motion for release from detention is GRANTED pending further order of this court,’ the panel said in the order, which was obtained by The Epoch Times.

“Engelbrecht and Phillips were released on Nov. 7.

“Engelbrecht and Phillips were sent to jail on Oct. 31 by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt, a Reagan appointee, who found them in contempt of court for not revealing the identities of people who allegedly accessed information from Konnech, a Michigan-based election management software company whose founder was recently arrested for allegedly stealing poll worker data and hosting the information on servers in China.”

