What standards will Oklahoma defend?

V1SUT Vantage broke the story of a growing public controversy (with video) of a Bartlesville gay pride event forcing the small community of just over 37,000 residents in Northeastern Oklahoma to ask very important questions. What is appropriate in the presence of children, and what types of events are too perverse for public space?”

Oklahomans know that what is taught children defines culture, community and sets the path for future generations. Are we now up for public square porn?

“The law defines pornography as any material that depicts sexual activity or sexual organs in a way that is intended to cause sexual arousal… Pornography is generally considered to be harmful to both adults and children. It can be addictive and can lead to distorted views of sex and relationships. It can also be a major contributor to gender violence and other forms of abuse,” Attorney Dean Wallace writes.

Back in 2018, a local chapter of a group called Oklahomans for Equality (OKEQ) started an annual pride event in Bartlesville. This event began as a few hundred people meeting for a picnic in Johnstone Park, a pavilion and kiddie park owned by the city. This initial event went largely unnoticed, and the event did not occur during 2020. Since 2021, the Bartlesville Pride event has expanded and is now held at the very public Unity Square outdoor space and adjoining Bartlesville Community Center in the town center of Bartlesville.

OKEQ: Big Money Billionaires Reaching into Rural Communities

OKEQ is a well-funded, non-profit based out of Tulsa that operates the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Major sponsors of the organization include Oklahoma’s most well-known and progressive manipulanthropists (George Kaiser Family Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and George Krumme, among others).

Following the group’s 2021 event in Bartlesville, OKEQ-Bartlesville Board Member Morgan Lawrence reflected the group’s goals by stating, “I definitely think we have a lot of work to do. The battle is not over (in Oklahoma). We live in a state that is extremely conservative.”

The goal is not “equality”, as the group’s name suggests. It is to undo conservativism which indicates a lack of respect for the beliefs of others on the part of OKEQ.

What is Inappropriate in Public Spaces and Who Gets to Decide?

What Begins Quietly, Emboldens Quickly

Standing Room Only at the Bartlesville City Council Meeting

OKEQ’s Argument: Don’t Believe Your Eyes and Know We Have Lawyers

Their Claims of Innocence are Comforting, Until You See the Unedited Version of Bartlesville Pride

A Pastor’s Warning to the City Council: Protect Your Community from Moral Degradation

Bartlesville Citizens Did Not Go Softly into the Darkening Progressive Night

Oklahoma Laws Protecting Children

It may be time for Tulsa to apologize to Oklahoma for perversion and funding of propaganda.

Tulsa Today readers may remember the city’s daily paper masthead once quoted, “Set up a standard, publish and conceal not.” (Jeremiah 50:2 KJV) That masthead changed with ownership.

Christ said, “Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32 KJV)

Islamic readers would also note, “Surely God enjoins justice, kindness and the doing of good, to kith and kin; and He forbids all that is shameful, indecent, evil, rebellious and oppressive.” InnaAllah Yamuru bil adel, wal ehsane, wa itae zil qurba; wa yanha anil fuhshae, wal munkari walbaghi; yaizukhum lallakum tazakkaroon. (Quran 16:90)

For those that strictly believe only in science, please explain how mixing sexual organs in human excrement is healthy and thus proper to teach children?

For those that support alternative lifestyles, consider Gays Against Groomers, a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of “LGBTQIA+”

Oklahoma, what is our standard? Your comments are welcome below.